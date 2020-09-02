Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Work was completed on the addition to the Bella Vista Library while the building was closed due to the coronavirus. Now, a landscaping project is being completed along the pathway to the new second entrance.

Bella Vista Public Library has been working through the pandemic, new construction and staffing issues, but may soon allow patrons inside, director Suzanne Adams said last week. But they may start slowly, opening to patrons by appointment to keep the number of people in the building low. She's not ready to announce a starting date yet.

The library closed in March, along with most other city buildings, and many bars and restaurants. Although it closed because of the covid-19 danger, the library was right in the middle of a construction project at that time. The project continued and now the new addition to the library is complete, but not quite ready to open. Currently, a landscaping project is underway that is blocking the new entrance to the addition, Adams said.

Also, because the city didn't know what the financial impact of the pandemic would be, all spending was shut down. That meant that the process of ordering furniture to fill the addition was stopped. It's not a quick process, Adams pointed out. Her staff is ready to start reordering, but the city's bidding process will take some time. The lack of furniture won't keep the building closed, Adams said. It can reopen with the unfurnished rooms closed off, as long as there is sufficient staff.

The Bella Vista Library has always had a very small staff that was supplemented with a large volunteer force. When two full-time staff members left, the remaining librarians felt their absence, especially since volunteers are not working.

"We are open for curbside," Adams said, "not everyone knows that."

Curbside is open four days a week. Patrons can call or order online, and the librarians collect their books and put them out on a table in front of the library for pick up. It's keeping the staff very busy, Adams said. Many of the patrons using curbside have told her that they would be uncomfortable coming inside, she added. The service will probably continue for a while after the building reopens.

There was a series of virtual events this summer as well, including storytime and programs that went along with the summer reading program. Also, ebooks and audiobooks are available online.

Right now, no big events are planned at the library. The annual Halloween event, the Spooktacular, probably won't take place, Adams said. The library may be able to substitute some small, outdoor events like pumpkin painting, but even that is up in the air. The Christmas event is also probably not going to happen.

The Friends of the Library Encore Book Store, located inside the library, has also been closed, but Adams said the staff may reopen it when the building opens by appointment. That depends on the state's guidelines that limit the number of people who will be allowed in the building and if the Friends can staff it with volunteers.