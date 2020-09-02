BENTONVILLE -- The decision rests with the city of Bentonville whether to repair, replace or remove the dam at Lake Bella Vista, according to a ruling Thursday by Benton County Circuit Judge John Scott.

Bentonville filed a lawsuit against Cooper Realty Investments and the Bentonville/Bella Vista Trailblazers Association. The lawsuit asked the judge to decide what rights the city had in regard to the property and whether any agreements limit the city in rebuilding or removing the dam.

Scott heard arguments in the case Thursday morning. He said Bentonville has the authority to rebuild or remove the dam under a special warranty agreement the city has with the Trailblazers.

Cooper Realty conveyed the property Feb. 10, 2000, to the Trailblazers by limited warranty deed. The Trailblazers conveyed the property to Bentonville on Nov. 1, 2006, by special warranty deed, according to court documents. The city included Lake Bella Vista in its park system.

The lake is formed by a man-made dam on Little Sugar Creek. Flooding in 2008 damaged the dam. The city planned to rebuild an improved dam, according to the lawsuit.

Some groups asked the city to consider eliminating the dam and to return the creek to a naturally flowing stream, according to the suit.

Cooper Realty wants the city to rebuild the dam and maintain the lake, according to the lawsuit. Cooper claimed the conveyance of the property to the Trailblazers and later to the city was conditioned on the dam being maintained, and, if necessary, building a new dam to maintain Lake Bella Vista.

George Spence, attorney for Bentonville, said the city hasn't decided whether to replace or remove the dam.

David Matthews, Cooper's attorney, argued the 2000 conveyance agreement stipulated the lake had to be maintained. Former Bentonville Mayor Terry Coberly signed an agreement that required the dam be maintained, Matthews said.

"Cooper gave a valuable piece of land to the Trailblazers and then the Trailblazers handed it to Bentonville for a fee," Matthews said. "If they didn't want the park, all they had to say was 'we don't want it.'"

Scott said Cooper's attorney prepared the warranty deed without making a specific reference to the dam.

Friends of Little Sugar Creek is a group that supports the removal of the dam. Greg Van Horn, a member of the group, said the ruling means Bentonville now has the freedom to make the best decision concerning the future of the creek.

"Removing the final impediments to a free-flowing Little Sugar Creek will allow canoeing, kayaking, float-fishing, swimming -- and simply relaxing by a beautiful, clean, free-flowing Ozark stream," he said.