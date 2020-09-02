Bella Vista Bluebird Society

Photo Contest --

There's still time! The Bella Vista Bluebird Society is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a photo contest. The last day to enter is Monday, Sept. 14. For contest rules, go to bvbluebirds.com, About Us, Photo Contest or email [email protected] Prizes will be awarded as shown in the contest rules.

Bluebird Chick Count --

The Bella Vista Bluebird Society would like residents with bluebird boxes in their yards to let it know the number of bluebird chicks that have successfully fledged (left the nest) this year.

The society likes to keep track of Bella Vista's bluebirds and it reports the findings in local publications and on the bvbluebirds.com website.

Send your results either by email to [email protected], or by calling or texting Laura at 847-951-1743. You will get a reply to let you know the message was received. To learn more about the Bella Vista Bluebird Society, visit its website.

Bella Vista Area Radio Club

The Bella Vista Area Radio Club is conducting virtual meetings on the first Thursday of each month via YouTube Live. In-person monthly license testing has resumed on the second Saturday of the month. All amateur radio enthusiasts and prospective hams are invited. Details are online at www.BellaVistaRadioClub.org, on the club's Facebook Group, at www.YouTube.com/BellaVistaRadioClub, or by calling Ron Evans at 479-270-5584.

Bella Vista Computer Club

Currently, through the covid-19 pandemic, the Bella Vista Computer Club meets over the internet using Zoom. Visitors and guests are welcome; obtain the Zoom meeting connection information in advance of meetings from either the membership chairman at [email protected] or from a friend whom you know to be a BVCC member.

The yearly BVCC membership is $25 for the first member in a household and $10 for each additional member in the same household. Join or renew membership online on the BVCC website at https://bvcomputerclub.org. The benefits of club membership include remote help for members with their computerized devices and free classes on a variety of computer topics.

Scheduled online classes may be found on the website. Advance signup is required to attend classes. The website also contains the most current issue of the "Bits & Bytes" newsletter, minutes of the previous month's general meeting, membership forms, detailed directions to meeting rooms and updates to scheduled classes.