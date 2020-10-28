Work on Sunset Drive continues and actual road work may start in November, Community Development Services director Doug Tapp said.

The retaining wall was completed and backfill started, expected to be complete near the end of this month, he told the city council during its Monday, Oct. 19 work session.

The wall looks good and if the backfill goes smoothly, work could start on the road's shoulder within the next few weeks, he said.

"If that all goes well they can then begin work on the road," Tapp said.

Sunset Drive collapsed during a Sept 2018 rainstorm, just over two years ago, into an adjacent construction site.

The structure at that site now provides one of the retaining walls being used to stabilize the slope.