Jacquelyn Hubbell-Carter

Jacquelyn (Jackie) Hubbell-Carter of Bella Vista, Ark., died Oct. 16, 2020.

She was born in Joplin, Mo., to Fred and Nora Janes. She and her husband Louis (Lou) Hubbell and their daughter Nancy moved to Bella Vista in 1970. She was a member of New Life Christian Church. She was active in the community, having served as telephone chairman and program chairman in the early days of the Bella Vista Christian Women's Club, past historian of the Village Performing Arts and past member of the Bank of Bentonville Advisory Board.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Louis Hubbell; her second husband, Winston Carter; and her parents.

Survivors include her daughter, Nancy Dallison; her son-in-law, Dr. Noble Dallison; three grandchildren; stepson, Pastor Ron Carter and daughter-in-law Pamela Carter; her sister, Rowena Hutchinson and family of Overland Park, Kan.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Life Christian Church, 103 Riordan Road, Bella Vista, AR 72715 or the Bella Vista Animal Shelter.

A funeral service was held Wednesday, Oct. 21, at New Life Christian Church followed by a graveside service and burial at the Forest Park Cemetery in Joplin, Mo.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.

Arrangements were by Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.

Kenneth Leon Jones

Kenneth Leon Jones, 78, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Circle of Life, Legacy Village.

He was born July 3, 1942, in Gentry, Ark., to Carl and Marjorie Jones. He worked as a diesel mechanic for Willis Shaw Express.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sons, Ricky and Shawn Jones.

Survivors are his daughters, Colette (Daniel) Womack, Melissa (Luke) Gobble; siblings, Andrew Jones, Louis Jones, Mina Clements, Hardeth Jones, Gloria Wilson, George (Mary) Jones, Roland Jones, Rodney (Melody) Jones; his companion, Betty Stockton and her sons, Andrew and Joseph Stockton; and 24 grandchildren.

A graveside service was held Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Elm Springs Cemetery.

Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www. funeralmation.com.

Arrangements were by Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.

Paul Raymond Mersman

Paul Raymond Mersman, 93, of Bella Vista, Ark. died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. He was born June 20, 1927 in Grand Rapids, Mich., the son of Henry and Eva Mersman.

Before retiring, he was an accounting manager for Mobil Oil. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Milwaukee, Wis. and a Nomad Shrine in Bella Vista.

Survivors include his loving wife of 67 years, Marie "Micki" Mersman; sons, David (Caryn) Mersman of Wisconsin, Robert (Roseann) Mersman of Texas and Mark (Stephanie) Mersman of Colorado; daughter Susan (Andy DeDonder) Mersman of Kansas; and seven grandchildren.

No services are planned.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.

Maurice Lee Moore Jr.

Maurice Lee Moore Jr., 84, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Circle of Life in Bentonville. He was born Jan. 28, 1935, in Rogers, Ark., the son of Maurice and Christine Eoff Moore.

He graduated from Lincoln High School in Lincoln, Ark. He proudly served in the Army during the Korean war and played in the Army band. He graduated from John Brown University in Siloam Springs, Ark., with a Bachelor of Science degree. He received a Certificate of Elementary Education from the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville and taught 5th and 6th grades in Bentonville and Rogers for 25 years. He later worked for Walmart in the Loss Prevention department in Bentonville. He loved to travel and had been to all 50 states, Mexico, Canada and several Asian countries. He loved sports, especially the Razorbacks and the St. Louis Cardinals. He was a member of New Life Christian Church in Bella Vista and a member of the Gideons Bella Vista Chapter.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Maurice and Christine Moore.

Survivors include his loving wife, Linda; son, Matthew Moore (Lisa) of Shawnee, Kan.; daughter, Mary Schopp (Bill) of Rogers; stepson, Michael Featherston (Rachel Sproston) of Hong Kong; three granddaughters; sister, Alice McQuay of Siloam Springs; brothers, Douglas Moore and wife Jerri of Fort Smith, Ark., Paul Moore and wife Beth of Nashville, Tenn.; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at the Bella Vista Funeral Home Chapel in Bella Vista.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Rogers Humane Society, 407 E. Nursery Road, Rogers, AR 72758.

Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www. funeralmation.com.

Arrangements were by Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.