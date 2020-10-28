Bella Vista City Council Ward 1, Position 1, Ward 2, Position 1, and Ward 3, Position 1, seats are on the ballot in the Tuesday, Nov. 3, general election. While each seat represents a section of the city, council members are elected at large, meaning each voter casts ballots for all three positions.

Voting sites on election day will include New Life Christian Church at 103 Riordan Road, Highlands United Methodist Church at 371 Glasgow Road, St. Bernard Catholic Church at 1 St. Bernard Lane and the Bella Vista Church of Christ at 989 N.W. McNelly Road.

Early voting in Bella Vista started Oct. 19 and is available at the New Life Christian Church and St. Bernard Catholic Church, with poll sites open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 19-23 and Oct. 26-30.

Council members are elected to serve four-year terms and vote on the city's legislation, codes and budgetary goals, to which city staff work to adhere, typically meeting for a 5:30 p.m. work session on the third Monday of each month and at 6:30 p.m. for the regular meeting on the fourth Monday of each month.

Current council member Linda Lloyd and Justice of the Peace Jerry Snow are both running for Ward 1, Position 1.

John Nuttall, Christian Henning, Charles Flanary and current council member James "Jim" Wozniak are all running for Ward 2, Position 1.

JB Portillo and council member Doug Fowler are both running for Ward 3, Position 1.

The Weekly Vista has interviewed all of these candidates in previous issues and those interviews will remain available on the Bella Vista Weekly Vista website, bvwv.nwaonline.com, until Election Day.