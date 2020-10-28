Photo submitted Ron Burroughs scored his first hole-in-one Sept. 1, 2020, at the Bella Vista Country Club golf course. He was using a nine iron to hit the ball 105 yards on the par three, hole number two. This is Ron's first hole-in-one in the 50 years he has been golfing. Witnesses included Bruce Dutton, John Hixson, Mike Fitton and Mike Natvidad. This memorable day was also Ron and his wife Kay's 57th wedding anniversary.