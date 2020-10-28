Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Colorful autumn leaves overlook the Berksdale golf course.
Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Colorful autumn leaves overlook the Berksdale golf course.
Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Bright yellow leaves hang over the Blowing Springs pavilion while freshly-fallen leaves litter the ground.
Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Colorful fall foliage surrounds Dartmoor Road while some wind-plucked leaves blow across the pavement and traffic flows.
Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Freshly-fallen leaves add a smattering of yellows and reds to frame Blowing Spring.
Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Bright yellow leaves hang over the Blowing Springs pavilion while freshly-fallen leaves litter the ground.
Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Colorful fall foliage surrounds Dartmoor Road while some wind-plucked leaves blow across the pavement and traffic flows.
Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Freshly-fallen leaves add a smattering of yellows and reds to frame Blowing Spring.
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.