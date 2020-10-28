Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista May Brooks and DeAnne Del Pup spent a warm afternoon fishing at the Lake Avalon boat ramp. There were no fish biting, they admitted, but they enjoyed the time outside with a pretty view and a friend to visit with.

