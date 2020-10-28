Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Emergency services recognized by Keith Bryant | October 28, 2020 at 5:30 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Police and fire department personnel stand together after receiving recognition from the Bella Vista Baptist Church, including awards for years of service milestones.

The Bella Vista Baptist Church recognized police and fire department personnel on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

The church typically throws a banquet for the police and fire departments, but because of covid-19 concerns, a simpler approach was used this year, according to a news release issued by the church. In lieu of a cookout, emergency services employees were given $10 gift cards for Allen's grocery.

Senior Pastor Brent Summerhill said he regretted the church couldn't provide its usual banquet but he was glad to be able to recognize these workers.

"We're thankful for you; God bless you guys," he told the small crowd of emergency workers.

Fire Chief Steve Sims, who was recognized for his 25th year of service with the department, said he always looks forward to this church's banquet each year.

When he first started, the church did an ice cream social but it evolved into a full-on meal, he explained.

While the banquet was off the table, Sims said he still appreciated the recognition.

"I think it's a good thing," he said.

Mayor Peter Christie said he was grateful to see the church step up and he believes it's emblematic of Bella Vistans' appreciation of the city's emergency workers.

In addition to larger displays like this, he said the departments have also seen an increase in residents bringing lunches and snacks, he added.

"Nice to see it," Christie said.

More News

Plaques were issued to the following emergency services workers to recognize years of service milestones.

Fire and EMS

Chuck MaClean — 40 yrs

Bryan Wolfgang — 35 yrs

Robert Hamilton — 25 yrs

Steve Sims — 25yrs

James Hollenbeck — 10 yrs

Mike Kobylinski — 5 yrs

Chaz Harmon — 5yrs

Neil Blake — 5 yrs

Police

CID Administrative Assistant Amber Bowman — 15 years

Officer Terry Dickey — 15 years

Sgt. Bryan Bunch — 10 years

Det. Janice Wilson — 5 years

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT