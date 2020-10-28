The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement reports 35 new known covid-19 cases in Bella Vista in the week ending Oct. 19, bringing the city's total to 340.

The Little Rock-based health policy center has been releasing data for Arkansas cities weekly, and this increase is two-thirds higher than the previous week's increase of 21 cases.

The policy center also reports 119 new cases in Bentonville during the same time period, bringing the city's total to 1,028, or roughly 2% of its population, as well as 175 new cases in Rogers, bringing its total to 3,445 cases, or 4% of the city's population.

The Arkansas Department of Health reports a total of 7,444 confirmed cases in Benton County, with 101 deaths and 6,947 recoveries as of Oct 25.

The department also reports 10,284 total confirmed cases in nearby Washington County, with 131 deaths and 9,690 recoveries.

Across the state line, the McDonald County Health Department reports 1,296 total cases as of Oct. 24, two new that day, with 13 deaths, three patients hospitalized and 1,179 patients released.

A mask mandate issued by Governor Asa Hutchinson July 20 remains in effect, though Hutchinson has ceased providing daily updates, citing improvements in informational channels available to the public.

The mandate, issued via executive order, requires individuals to wear masks in indoor and outdoor settings where individuals are likely to come within 6 feet of non-household members or potentially face a fine of $100 to $500.