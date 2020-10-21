Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Dance classes, including the Walk The Line dancers, resumed at Riordan Hall recently, although some classes had to be split into small groups. Since the exercise equipment was spread out for social distancing, the audiotorium is shared, but so far no one seems to mind, Riordan Hall staff said.

