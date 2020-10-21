Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Marci Downing reaches into the underbrush to pick up an improperly-disposed disposable plate alongside U.S. Highway 71 during a volunteer cleanup effort Saturday.

A handful of Bella Vistans got together to pick up garbage alongside U.S. Highway 71 Saturday morning.

Bella Vista resident Tim Pschierer said that, while the larger "6 in 60 cleanup" had to be canceled because of covid-19 concerns, he still wanted to help clean up -- particularly after mowing alongside the interstate revealed a great deal of trash.

"I just wanted to do something," he said.

Roughly a dozen volunteers showed up. While it wasn't a huge crowd, Pschierer said he was glad to see a positive response.

"I just love all the volunteers that come out and keep the city clean," he said.

Mayor Peter Christie showed up to see the volunteers off.

"I'm really glad Tim's doing this," he said. "He is tireless."

Christie said he looks forward to the Bella Vista bypass' completion, in part, because the city might have an easier time staying clean with less interstate traffic.

Among the volunteers was Marci Downing, who headed north to pick up interstate garbage after getting her supplies at the Bella Vista Historical Museum.

Downing said she was impressed with the turnout, given the cleanup was announced less than a week ago.

She's been picking trash for about a year, working through the Facebook page Pick The Town Green, which helps organize cleanups like this one.

Further south along the highway, Rebecca Fraley picked up trash with Nathaniel Sanders, 8, Mya Crite, 8, and Jolyse Crite, 9.

They clean often, she said, and she appreciates help from Pschierer as well as the city and ARDOT, which provided pickup service for the trash these volunteers collected.

"We get sick and tired of seeing it, same as anybody," she said.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Nathaniel Sanders, 8, background, left, picks up garbage alongside U.S. Highway 71 with Rebecca Fraley, Jolyse Crite, 9, and Mya Crite, 8, during a volunteer cleanup effort last Saturday.