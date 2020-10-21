The Bella Vista Baptist Church on Lancashire Drive is holding its Trunk or Treat event as a drive-through this year. Participants will stay in their vehicles and drive to stations around the parking lot where prepackaged treats will be distributed. The event is on Wednesday, Oct. 28, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
