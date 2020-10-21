Sign in
Trunk or Treat at BV Lutheran Today at 5:00 a.m.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church will be conducting a regular Trunk or Treat event at 1190 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista on Oct. 31 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Children are encouraged to wear costumes and walk throughout the parking lot as they visit the various cars to receive candy and treats. If it rains, there will be a drive-through option to keep everyone dry and safe.

