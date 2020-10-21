Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Cutting boards and other wood pieces made by Jeff Blecher sit alongside door hangers made by his wife, Stephnaie Blecher, at their table at the Spanker Creek Farm Arts and Crafts Fair.

Bright colors, the trickle of a creek and the occasional stiff breeze punctuated Bella Vista's only craft fest of the season.

The Spanker Creek Farm Arts and Crafts Fair was open last weekend, with vendors selling a wide array of goods.

Among them was Dian Rich, who sold a variety of home furnishings -- some decorative, others functional -- made with salvaged, antique materials.

She earned the nickname "the doorknob lady" years ago, she said, because she got to know most antique vendors in the area and bought a lot of vintage building materials, including doors and doorknobs.

With all the material she gathered over the years, Rich said she eventually had to start finding a way to sell it and clear out her collection.

She's since made a great deal of furniture and decor with the old windows, tin and other materials.

"Everything starts with something old," she said.

While she typically participates in the Bella Vista Arts and Crafts Festival alongside Arkansas Highway 279, this fair was still quite nice, she said.

"The people here are really nice," she said.

Further down, David Gomez set up a series of paintings to display before starting a new one on-site.

His painting focuses on abstract symbology, using intense colors and strong, easily-recognized symbols to convey meaning.

He's been painting since childhood, but about a year ago he left a corporate finance job to pursue painting professionally, he explained.

That background influences his work, he added, noting a lot of his paintings include references to the shapes and angles one might see in a spreadsheet.

His work can be found on his Instagram page, @DavidGomez_Art.

Gomez said he enjoyed this particular craft fair.

"It's a great crowd," he said.

One customer, LaDonna Smith, said she had a good time shopping at the festival and it was good to have one to go to.

"Glad we're able to come," she said.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista A crowd begins to form early Saturday morning at the Spanker Creek Farm Arts and Crafts Fair.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista A series of decorative and functional items made with vintage materials by Dian Rich, nicknamed the doorknob lady, line her display at the Spanker Creek Farm Arts and Crafts Fair.