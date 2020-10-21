Bella Vista Men's Nine-Hole Golf Association Results

Scotsdale, Oct. 14 -- Four Man Scramble

A-Flight: First -- Paul Brainard, Doug Mills, Dale Trainer and Blind Draw (34); Second -- Fred Williamson, Ralph Nimmer, Gerald Swope and Joe D'Anna (35); Third -- John Swinney, Bob Bumgardner, Ken Bloese and Blind Draw (35)

B-Flight: First -- Dennis Berg, Terry Hallman, Jim Smith and Bob Prazak (32); Second (Tie) -- Ralph Trigg, Joe Jayroe, Randy Dietz and Paul Williamsen/Don Cowell, Jack Doyle, Bill Wildman and Keith Hall (34)

C-Flight: First (Tie) -- Dan Burmester, Dean Sobel, Bob Davis, Mitch Whittington/John Flynn, Jerry Young, Tom Kelley and Arlo McDowell (34); Third -- John Haynes, Ken Uhler, Bill Winzig and Pat Ivers (36)

D-Flight: First (3-Way Tie) -- Doug McKibben, Larry Schoenard, Phillip Bode and Dale Zumbro/Al Hvidsten, Don Fenton, Jom Hofferber and Jim Wozniak/Doug Johnston, Bob Mierendorf, Dan Schisler and Gerald McGuffin (37)