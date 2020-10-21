The Bella Vista Property Owners Association board work session lasted only 14 minutes on Thursday morning. Several of the participants attended remotely.

With no members wanting to address the board during the open forum, the only business was reviewing several policies that will be voted on this week. The board doesn't usually vote during work sessions. Most of those policies will be up for their second and final reading.

According to the proposed bylaw, Article VII, the corporate officers for the POA will be appointed in January rather than June. New board members are elected in May and seated in June. The later date gives those officers a chance to get to know the officers they appoint.

The second reading of policy 1.04 concerns Joint Advisory Committees. The policy authorizes a background check for volunteers who serve on the committee. It also contains language that specifically prohibits the use of email addresses gathered as part of POA business for any other use.

Board member David Whelchel pointed out that the language of the proposal isn't very specific. It's states email instead of email addresses.

The proposal will either go back to Rules and Regulations Committee or be amended and passed as a first reading this week. The board agreed that the policy should be in place before the next election in May 2021.

Policy 2.05 was written to help restrict hunting on POA common property to members only. Hunters will be asked to register their vehicles before they leave them near the common property to hunt.

Policy 3.04 includes one new sentence that makes it clear that the paved trail at Branchwood is not open to the public.

A controversial policy -- 9.04 -- that keeps "salaried members of senior staff" from endorsing a candidate for the board of directors while they are working will move to second reading. Also in the policy, the board (as a whole) will not endorse a candidate.