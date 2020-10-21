Photo submitted Ginny Vance and spouse Dieter Schoreit of 5 Glencoe Lane in Bella Vista have been selected as the Bella Vista Garden Club Yard of the Month for October.

They moved to Bella Vista from Nebraska about three years ago and love their new home. Ginny is retired from the phone company and is very happy to be working in her yard and garden. She is an Iowa master gardener who is working on transferring to the Arkansas program. Dieter helps with the mowing and heavy lifting, with Ginny doing the design, moving and transplanting as needed.

Their biggest challenge now is dealing with the rocky Bella Vista soil. In addition, they have done a fabulous job of re-inventing their home inside and out. They take great pride in their yard and have a lovely front, side and a backyard full of birds, plants, and a lovely sitting area with a fire-pit -- a true oasis.

The Bella Vista Garden Club thanks Ginny and Dieter for yet another example of a well-kept yard and helping to keep Bella Vista beautiful year-round!

The Bella Vista Garden Club promotes and rewards exemplary yard care in Bella Vista and recognizes neighbors who demonstrate above-average efforts in maintaining their properties, which contributes to the overall appearance of the community at large. All homes and businesses in Bella Vista are eligible. Nominations are for the front and side yards jointly. One yard is chosen each month by members of BVGC who select the yard that best exemplifies uniqueness, beauty and curb appeal. Nominate a yard today via email to [email protected] or call JB @ 479-268-8325. Please provide the address and the homeowner's name if known. All nominations will be in the running for future recognition.

Photo submitted Dieter and Ginny are shown above at their home selected as the October Yard of the Month.

