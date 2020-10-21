Bella Vista Trunk or Treat events

Masks are required for participants even if they remain in the vehicle.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church on Forest Hills Blvd. will be open from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.

United Lutheran on Cooper Road will be open starting at 3 p.m. on Halloween.

First Methodist Church, on Boyce Ave., will be open from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. Hosts will use grabbers to hand out candy.

New Life Christian Church will be hosting its event from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Bella Vista Baptist Church on Lancashire will have a trunk or treat event during its usual youth meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 28, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Bella Vista Library to reopen

The Bella Vista Public Library reopens with a Grab and Go service on Monday, Oct. 26. There will be limited services and hours. Please read the following information on how this new service will work.

Open hours will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The library will be closed Friday and Saturday.

The library will be closed for one hour between 1 to 2 p.m. for cleaning.

There will be a limit of 20 patrons inside the library at one time on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. On Tuesday, there will a "high-risk" allowance of only five patrons in order to allow those patrons who are high-risk of covid to enjoy time in the library as well.

All patrons must wear a mask or a face shield to enter the library.

All food and drink must be discarded before entering the library.

Two public computers will be available to use. There is a limit of one hour per patron.

Due to social distancing guidelines, in-person device assistance will be unavailable. If you experience issues, you may call the library at 479-855-1753, send an email to [email protected] or use one of the library's many helpful guides available on its website or at the front desk.

Reminder: Patrons may have up to five items on hold at a time and up to 20 items checked out.

Curbside pickup will no longer be offered after Oct. 15th.

Patrons will be unable to place holds between noon Oct. 15 and 8 a.m. Oct. 26 in order for staff to prepare for the reopening. Holds will be available again at 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26.

Bella Vista Historical Museum to reopen

The Bella Vista Historical Museum is planning to reopen on Saturdays and Sundays, starting Saturday, Oct 31, with the hours of 1 to 5 p.m. Visitors are asked not to enter if they have flu-like covid symptoms. Masks will be required. Visitors will be asked to practice social distancing while in the museum and, if visiting with a group, please stay together. The number of visitors at one time will be limited to 10. If visitors happen to arrive when the museum is at maximum capacity, they will be asked to wait outside until there is room for additional visitors. These plans are subject to change, based on the latest covid-19 data from the Arkansas Department of Health.

The museum is located at 1885 Bella Vista Way, at the corner of Highway 71 and Kingsland, next door to the American Legion building. Telephone 479-855-2335 or www.bellavistamuseum.org for more information.

Wishing Spring Gallery to reopen

The Wishing Spring Gallery, 8862 W. McNelly Road, has re-opened on a limited basis. Days open are Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The hours open are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Customers are required to wear a mask when entering the building. The Clay Studio and its classes will remain closed due to covid-19.

Benton County Empty Bowls

Benton County Empty Bowls is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization and raises money to combat hunger and food insecurity in the Benton County area.

Due to covid-19, the Empty Bowls Soup event normally held in November has been canceled. Last year it raised more than $10,000 which went to provide 100,000 meals to food-insecure people in Northwest Arkansas. The target for this year is $20,000 and, with the current pandemic, the need is even greater. On Oct. 3, a website was opened at which you may purchase a handbuilt ceramic bowl. 100 percent of the gross profit from the sale of bowls and additional donations go toward the goal. More than 1,200 bowls have been created by ten contributing artists and will be available on the website for sale. Bowls sell for donations of $20 and $25 each. Go to www.bentoncountyemptybowls.org.

Local sales may be picked up at The Wishing Spring Gallery during its open hours, which are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Veterans Day 2020 Celebration

The American Legion Post 341 will present a Veterans Day program at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at The Veterans Wall of Honor at Lake Bella Vista. Patriotic music begins at 10:30 a.m. The guest speaker will be U.S. Army veteran and current Bella Vista chief of police James Graves. Bring a chair. Covid-19 social distancing of six feet between non-household members will be practiced. Masks are optional if six feet of distance is maintained. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be canceled.

City of Bella Vista

The city of Bella Vista is hosting a tree giveaway to Bella Vista residents starting at 7 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, in the parking lot of the city's Community Development office, located at 616 W. Lancashire Blvd.

This will be a drive-through event.

There will be 100 trees and shrubs available until 11 a.m. or until they are gone. Trees and shrubs of various species -- including Catalpa, Tulip Tree, Northern Red Oak, Zunni Crape Myrtle and Autumn Flame Maple -- will be given to Bella Vista residents who provide proof of residency with a current utility bill (one tree per household).

The trees have been provided through a grant from the Walton Family Foundation as part of a larger regional project. For the fourth consecutive year, the Walton Family Foundation is supporting efforts to bring new trees and shrubs to Northwest Arkansas. The grants, at the recommendation of Steuart Walton, will help increase and diversify the region's tree canopy and complement its widely used outdoor offerings.

Property Owners Association

Open Swim Returns Oct. 23 at Branchwood --

While everything is different with covid restrictions, the POA is bringing back some Open Swim times at Branchwood pool starting Friday, Oct.23. There will be 10 people allowed per hour during open swim, and reservations are required by calling 479-855-8181 up to seven days in advance.

Open Swim times available are: Friday 3 – 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Not so haunted drive-through; Oct. 29 and 30 --

A member only Halloween event will take place at Blowing Springs Park. Members will be able to drive through the rear of the park and witness a variety of Halloween displays – some funny, entertaining and yes, a little scary. This free event for members is offered covid friendly – all participants must stay in a car – no foot access will be allowed during the event. To minimize traffic and wait time please use the following schedule:

Oct. 29: 7 – 8 p.m. members with last names starting with A-F; 8 – 9 p.m. Members with last names starting with G-L; 9 – 10 p.m. Members with last names starting with M-Z

Oct. 30: 7 – 8 p.m. Members with last names starting with M-Z; 8 – 9 p.m. Members with last names starting with G-L; 9 – 10 p.m. Members with last names starting with A-F

Note: a donation cauldron will be available for anyone who wants to support the Bella Vista Animal Shelter.

Bella Vista Village Architectural Control Committee --

Bella Vista Village Architectural Control Committee board of directors is seeking an individual to fill an unexpired term -- Jan. 1, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2022. This is a volunteer position. Monthly meetings are on the third Thursday of every month and last one to two hours.

The purpose and intent of the BVVACC are to assure compliance with the declaration and protective covenants and the policies and procedures of the BVVACC as herein stated, particularly with the construction of new residences, remodeling of existing residences, additions to existing residences, commercial buildings, and additions to properties, such as fences, storage sheds, decks, etc., with respect to size, location, color, aesthetics, materials, and other matters as provided within the declaration and protective covenants and BVVACC Inc. Policies and Procedures Manual (see documents at www.bvacc.com).

To apply, complete the application form and email the completed form to [email protected] or mail/drop off at 620 W. Lancashire Blvd. The application deadline is Oct. 31.

Surrounding Area

Walmart AMP -- Halloween may look a little different this year but never fear, Walton Arts Center and the Walmart AMP have a weekend of safe Halloween-themed activities to enjoy.

Kick off the weekend on Friday, Oct. 30 with the final AMP Happy Hour of the season featuring live music by Funk Factory and a special drink menu that includes a fall-themed margarita, Long Island iced tea and a Jello syringe shot.

Attendees to the outdoor happy hour on Choctaw Plaza are encouraged to come in costume for a chance to win a pair of lawn tickets to every show in the 2021 Walmart AMP concert series. Face masks and social distancing will still be required. Please note that a costume mask is not a substitute for a face mask. For more details about CDC costume guidelines visit www.amptickets.com.

Happy Hour at the AMP is 4:30-10 p.m. Entrance is free but capacity is limited. Tables are available on a first-come, first-served basis; however, a limited number of tables can be reserved in advance for $25. Table reservations for the Oct. 30 Halloween Happy Hour will open at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26 and close 48 hours prior to the event. Make reservations by calling 479-443-5600 or visiting www.amptickets.com. One hundred percent of all table reservations will be donated to support Walton Arts Center's Ghost Light Recovery Fund and are tax-deductible and non-refundable.

Walmart Arts Center -- On Saturday, Oct. 31, experience two Halloween classics on the big screen at Walton Arts Center. The day will start with Hocus Pocus at 2 p.m. for $10 and end with The Rocky Horror Picture Show at 8 p.m. for $15. For the evening showing, dress in costume and bring your own props or purchase a prop bag when you arrive for just $10. Visit waltonartscenter.org for a list of approved props for this screening.

Finish out the weekend on Sunday, Nov. 1, with a special free screening of the animated film, Coco, presented in partnership with the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month and the traditional Mexican holiday of Dia de los Muertos. The film will be screened at 1 p.m. in English and again at 6 p.m. in Spanish.

Purchase tickets now to Hocus Pocus and The Rocky Horror Picture Show or reserve your free tickets to Coco by calling 479-443-5600 or visiting waltonartscenter.org.

While large-scale performances are suspended through the end of 2020, smaller-scale intermission programming, including Saturday Cinema, is made possible in part by the Ghost Light Recovery Fund.

For a complete list of health and safety protocols for these events, visit www.amptickets.com or www.waltonartscenter.org.