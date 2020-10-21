Members of the golf committee struggled with the annual issue of golf cart traffic damaging dormant fairway grass at their Wednesday meeting.

Golf maintenance director Keith Ihms said dry conditions and golf carts have caused some damage to fairways already this year and, as the season changes, that damage will get worse. Keeping carts on the paved paths prevents damage to the grass. Most years, the POA institutes a rotating schedule so there are always some courses that allow carts to leave the path. During the discussion, Ihms said that he realizes that some golfers won't play if carts are forced to stay on the paths and he has considered that loss of revenue when he recommends a policy.

He suggested a policy for all courses to ask golfers use the roughs or the paths to travel and only drive on the fairways when they can reach their ball with a right angle. It will be easier to enforce if all courses have the same rules, he said. The committee agreed to try the new policy for the month of November.

In his report, golf operations director Darryl Muldoon said that tee times will continue through the winter months. He said he understands that shotgun starts, when many teams start at the same time on different holes, make socializing much easier, but covid-19 restrictions prevent shotguns.

As the days get shorter, the courses will get more crowded, he said, but his staff will try to fit everyone in. There are also issues around frost delays. Muldoon said they considered using a modified shotgun when play is delayed for frost, so all the tee times that were delayed start together, but they realized there would not be enough carts. Instead, they will delay everyone's tee time until times are caught up. So the 8 a.m. tee time will be the first on the course if it opens at 9:30. Golfers can find out if there is a frost delay by calling the frost line or checking the webpage, he said.

Reporting on tournaments, Alex Sanford, said the Superintendents Revenge tournament at Metfield was a great tournament. Everyone enjoyed it, he said. Also, the parent-child tournament was successful and Sanford hopes to make it an annual event. Only one tournament is left for the 2020 season, the Veteran's Day tournament on Nov. 11.

Once again, rounds are up for both members and nonmembers, Muldoon reported, and the driving range at Tanyard is also very busy.