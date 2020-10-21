Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Before they begin their work out, everyone has to stretch out.

As a warm afternoon cooled off, a handful of elementary-age girls gathered in a Bella Vista Park. Each carried a small purple backpack. When the adult volunteers called them together, the girls sat in a circle and talked about emotions. It was a meeting of the fall session of "Girls on The Run."

Although running is always part of the program, Girls on The Run is not a running program. It's curriculum-based, program director Joey Hall said. The girls learn about gratitude, emotions and standing up for yourself.

The program has been in Northwest Arkansas since 2004, but it's a little different this year. Usually, the meetings take place at a school, but schools have limited their extra-curricular usage, so the program had to move to parks. The group sizes are limited.

In Bella Vista, two trained adult volunteers are managing 12 girls from third to sixth grade. The season will last eight weeks. Each session includes community service projects.

Usually, there's a 5K event in Bentonville to end the season, but this year the 5K will be virtual. It will take place the week of Nov. 21 with race packets available via a drive-through. The runners are encouraged to take and share pictures and stories. They can run, or walk, anywhere and keep track on activity cards.

When the Bella Vista group talked about emotions last week, most of the girls were happy. That might have been because they all had a day off of regular school in favor of virtual school. They were enthusiastic when a short run was added to the "emotions" activity.

Eleven-year-old Kiley Gerholdt wants to become a better runner so she signed up for the program, but she enjoys the activities and the discussion too.

While the fall session is full and well underway, a spring session will be announced on the website: www.gotrnwa.org/News.