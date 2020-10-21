The Bella Vista City Council examined an ordinance to increase a fine to defray the costs of incarceration from $5 to $15 during its work session Monday, Oct. 19.

Mayor Peter Christie explained this was prompted by recent increases in the amount charged to cities to incarcerate prisoners.

Staff attorney Jason Kelley said this fine is in addition to court costs and other fines levied against people who have committed a crime, and the state allows a maximum of $20 for this fee.

It's typical for a city in Arkansas to charge a fine like this, he said, and it's applied to every charge. The idea is that violators should be the ones paying for incarceration rather than the general public, he added.

When the city formed, it started at that $20 maximum, but ended up with a surplus and reduced the fee to compensate -- but with increasing costs, the city is now at a deficit in that fund, he said.

Once collected, the funds are restricted, he said.

"You have to use that money for incarcerating prisoners," Kelley explained.

Police chief James Graves said the city saw a $1,600 deficit in this fund in 2019 and he expects this year to be worse. Currently, the city is $6,300 in the hole funding incarceration, he said.

"The $5 obviously wasn't cutting it," he said.

A $15 fee would allow the city to catch up and rebuild this fund, he said, and if needed the council can reduce the fine to prevent building up a large balance.

The council also examined ordinances to add unsafe and hazardous trees to the nuisance code and require a fenced enclosure around outdoor pools, spas and hot tubs.

The agenda also included resolutions to authorize the purchase of a pickup truck for Community Development Services, set the council meeting schedule for next year, appoint two people to the library advisory board, establish trash rates in the city and recognize restricted bond funds to cover upcoming police and fire projects approved by voters earlier this year.

These items are expected to be taken up during the council's Monday, Oct. 26, regular meeting.