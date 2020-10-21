The Bella Vista City Council approved grant revenue for a component to the Little Sugar Creek bridge expansion on Arkansas Highway 340, as well as the purchase of furniture for the library, during a Monday, Oct. 19 special meeting.

The grant from the Walton Family Foundation totaled $183,912, making up a shortfall from a previous grant for the city's portion of construction costs on the upcoming bridge expansion.

Mayor Peter Christie previously stated that the city will use these funds to cover the costs of pedestrian and cycling infrastructure to be included in this bridge widening project -- though ARDOT is responsible for the expansion itself -- but the initial grant was based on an earlier estimate of approximately $600,000 for the city's share of the project.

With the project going forward now, the cost has increased and this grant will cover it, he said.

This project is not a replacement, he added, and will strictly be a bridge widening.

The contractor bid estimated 450 to 650 days to complete the project, he added.

"ARDOT has been chomping at the bit; they want to get started," Christie said.

The council unanimously approved $99,758.37 to cover furniture for the library expansion.

Christie said the city went to bid right before covid-19 hit the area and the purchase was set aside as the city trimmed expenses in anticipation of a decrease in income.

The city has not seen that decrease and can move forward on some of these capital expenditures, he explained.

The architect working on this expansion helped with the interior design, he explained, and part of the focus is to match existing furniture.

"It wasn't just picking stuff out of a catalog and hoping it would work," he said.

The council also approved $6,810.14 in FEMA funds to help cover covid-19 related expenses, as well as health insurance and benefit plans for city employees for next year.