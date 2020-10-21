Correction
In Maylon Rice's Oct. 14 column, "U.S. Senate, Congress, JPs fill local ballot," Benton County Justice of the Peace, District 13, candidate Haley Emerick was misidentified. The newspaper regrets the error.
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.