Most trees don't have fan clubs, but there is one small cedar tree near the Metfield Golf Course that has a loyal following. When trail construction threatened the tree, golf course superintendent Scott Hanson planned a rescue.

No one knows who decorates the small tree several times a year, Hanson said. While planning the rescue, he tried to find the secret decorator, but his or her identity is still top secret. He did hear from someone "who knows" that the tree will be decorated again.

When work on the new concrete bike trail neared the Metfield Golf Complex, it was clear that the little tree was in the way. There was no way around it. People were worried.

Hanson said he saw an opportunity to put a "positive spin" on the trail construction. He knew the neighbors would be upset if the tree was killed, so he got with the trail contractors and they "scooped up" the tree and moved it onto golf course property not far from its original home.

Transplanting a tree in such dry weather comes with a risk, he acknowledged, but it seemed to have a strong root structure that was moved along with it. With enough watering, he thinks the tree will make it. Hanson and his staff at the golf course will be watering it daily as long as conditions remain dry.

When the work was complete and announced on the POA Facebook page, 29 comments were posted by people glad to see their favorite tree safe. An earlier post on the Bella Vista Neighbors page drew 35 comments last winter. Several of the comments indicated that the tree has been decorated for many years. Earlier this year, the tree had its own face mask, according to the comments.