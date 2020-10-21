Friday Cornhole

Winners Oct. 9 were: First -- Ron Horn; Second -- Art Hamilton; Third -- Liz Rider

Saturday Bocce Ball

Winners Oct. 10 were: Blue Team (Tie-Breaker Win) -- Zona Dahl, Joyce Hansen, Bill Diehlman and Bill Armstrong. Red Team -- Marj Shafer, Chuck Hurl, Art Hamilton and Virgie Riedl.