The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement reports 21 new known covid-19 cases in Bella Vista in the week ending Oct. 12, bringing the city's total to 315.

The Little Rock-based health policy center has been releasing data for Arkansas cities weekly, and this increase is slightly smaller than the previous week's increase of 23 cases.

Nearby Bentonville reportedly had 65 new cases in the same time period, bringing its total to 936.

Rogers saw an increase of 140 cases, the ACHI reports, bringing its total to 3,314 -- or roughly 4% of the community.

The Arkansas Department of Health reports a total of 7,110 cases in Benton County, with 6,691 recoveries and 94 deaths as of Oct. 18.

In nearby Washington County, the ADH reports 9,939 total cases, 9,317 recoveries and 123 deaths.

The McDonald County Health Department reported 1,262 total known cases as of Oct. 18, with four hospitalized and 13 deaths. Of those cases, two were reportedly new that day.

A mask mandate issued by Governor Asa Hutchinson July 20 remains in effect, though Hutchinson has ceased providing daily updates, citing improvements in informational channels available to the public.

The mandate, issued via executive order, requires individuals to wear masks in indoor and outdoor settings where individuals are likely to come within 6 feet of non-household members or potentially face a fine of $100 to $500.