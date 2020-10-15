West side of the Benton County Courthouse May 25, 2016. - Photo by Flip Putthoff

— The statewide deadline to pay 2019 personal and real estate taxes is today, Thursday, Oct. 15.

Payments can be made to the Benton County Collector online. You can also drop your payment in a dropbox at all offices listed below. All payments received by mail must be federally postmarked no later than Oct. 15.

If residents do not pay their taxes by 11:59 p.m. today, there will be a 10% late fee and/or interest.

Please note the Benton County Collector’s Office at 215 E. Central Avenue in Bentonville is closed on Friday, Oct. 16, to process payments. Payments will not be accepted at this location on Friday. Customers must use one of the four other locations if paying tomorrow.

Please contact the Benton County Collector’s office at 479-271-1040 for further information on paying your taxes.

Locations to pay in person include the following:

• Bentonville — Administration Building, 215 E. Central Avenue, Bentonville, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (closed on Friday, Oct. 16 to process payments)

• Bentonville — 2401 SW D Street, Suite 3, Bentonville, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

• Gravette — 901 First Avenue SW, Gravette, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., closed during lunch from 12 – 1 p.m.

• Rogers — 1428 West Walnut Street, Rogers, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

• Siloam Springs — 707 Lincoln Street, Siloam Springs, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., closed during lunch from 12 – 1 p.m.

To pay online, visit https://bentoncountyar.gov/collector/pay-taxes/.