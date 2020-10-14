The item in last week's paper is a back massager. Gayle Mcauliffe was the first person to correctly guess the answer. Look for another "What is it?" in next week's edition -- and another chance to have your name entered in a monthly gift card drawing.
The item in last week's paper is a back massager. Gayle Mcauliffe was the first person to correctly guess the answer. Look for another "What is it?" in next week's edition -- and another chance to have your name entered in a monthly gift card drawing.
The item in last week's paper is a back massager. Gayle Mcauliffe was the first person to correctly guess the answer. Look for another "What is it?" in next week's edition -- and another chance to have your name entered in a monthly gift card drawing.
Lynn Atkins