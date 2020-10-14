Sign in
Scoreboard Today at 5:00 a.m.

Bella Vista Men's Nine-Hole Golf Association Results

Berksdale, Oct. 7 -- Low Individual Net

A-Flight: First -- Ken Bloese (36); Second (3-Way Tie) -- Fred Williamson, Joe D'Anna and Doug Mills (37)

B-Flight: First (Tie) -- Bob Bumgardner and Dean Sobel (35); Third (4-Way Tie) -- Gerald Swope, Ralph Trigg, Paul Williamsen and Don Cowell (37)

C-Flight: First -- John Flynn (33); Second (3-Way Tie) -- Rod Alford, Ken Uhler and Bill Winzig (38)

D-Flight: First -- Al Hvidsten (36); Second -- Pat Ivers (37); Third -- Doug McKibben (38)

