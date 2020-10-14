File photo In 2019, the Fall Carnival, organized by the Cooper Elementary PTO, included food, costumes and inflatables. This year's Carnival was cancelled along with other extra-curricular events due to concerns about Covid-19.

Kids are resilient, PTO president Tia Glover said about the school year so far. Their parents are also adapting.

For the members of the Cooper Elementary PTO, it's been a different kind of year. One of the precautions taken by the Bentonville School District limits access to schools to everyone except students and staff. The PTO, like many other groups, has switched to meetings over zoom and most of its fundraisers have been canceled.

The only funds raised this year were from the sale of spirit gear and PTO memberships. PTO funds help teachers pay for special projects or equipment, but there haven't been many requests this year, Glover said. The school administration has been helping with some requests.

Usually, October means getting ready for the fall carnival, but not this year, Glover said. It also missed the fall kick-off when the organization recruits new members. Its popular Santa Shop, in which students get the chance to shop for their families and friends, was also canceled.

"We're waiting in the wings, ready to assist the staff any way we can," Glover promised.

PYO members were able to provide lunch for the teachers one day. They had some help from the Church of Jesus Christ and Later Day Saints. All the food was packaged in single servings by volunteers who wore masks and gloves. Teachers were able to pick up their lunch in the office.

The PTO also celebrates birthdays each month and local businesses contribute treats, Glover said.

The organization is happy to do anything it can for teachers, Glover said, because as parents, members know that teachers are working hard to keep the kids both educated and safe.

"They are resilient warriors," she said.