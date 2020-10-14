The "Weekly Vista" is planning to publish veteran photos in its Wednesday, Nov. 11, issue. If you have a personal photo of your time in the service and would allow us to publish it, please send it to us via email to [email protected] Enter "Veteran Photo" in the subject line of the email and attach a photo as a JPEG image. Once we receive the photo, you will be asked to complete and submit a photo release form.

We welcome any information you would like to include with your photo to describe your time served.

The "Weekly Vista" thanks you for your service and willingness to let it share your story.