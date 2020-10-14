Bella Vista Historical Museum to reopen

The Bella Vista Historical Museum is planning to reopen on Saturdays and Sundays, starting Saturday, Oct 31. The hours will remain unchanged, 1 to 5 p.m. Visitors are asked not to enter if they have flu-like covid symptoms. Masks will be required. Visitors will be asked to practice social distancing while in the museum and, if they visit with a group, to please stay together. The number of visitors at one time will be limited to a maximum of 10. If visitors happen to arrive when the museum is at maximum capacity, they will be asked to wait outside until there is room for additional visitors. These plans are subject to change, based on the latest covid-19 data from the Arkansas Department of Health.

The museum is located at 1885 Bella Vista Way, at the corner of Highway 71 and Kingsland, next door to the American Legion building. Telephone 479-855-2335 or www.bellavistamuseum.org for more information.

Bella Vista ACC Political Signs Policy

Protective Covenant 18, as adopted in the Declaration, limits signs on residential property to temporary advertising for property for sale and construction signs which shall not exceed five square feet in area. However, during the political season the Architectural Control Committee, as it has in the past, will take a much less restrictive position regarding the residential signage regulations.

Campaign signs may be posted on residential property following the less restrictive procedure if they meet these guidelines:

1. Signs may not be erected earlier than 60 calendar days prior to election day.

2. One sign per candidate per property location is allowed. A maximum number of signs shall be one sign for every 20 feet of street frontage the property borders.

3. Maximum size per sign is five square feet.

4. Signs may not be placed on utility poles, street signs, stop signs, POA signs and may not be placed in the road rights-of-way or on common property.

5. Signs (and posts) must be removed from the property within five calendar days after election day.

To place campaign signs on commercial property, the candidate, or a representative, must obtain a sign permit from the ACC. This permit is good for any location where permission has been given by the landowner and there will not be a charge for the permit.

Veterans Day 2020 Celebration

The American Legion Post 341 will present a Veterans Day program at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at The Veterans Wall of Honor at Lake Bella Vista. Patriotic music begins at 10:30 a.m. The guest speaker will be U.S. Army veteran and current Bella Vista chief of police James Graves. Bring a chair. Covid-19 social distancing of six feet between non-household members will be practiced. Masks are optional if six feet of distance is maintained. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be canceled.

Bella Vista Library

While waiting to reopen the doors, Bella Vista librarians are offering curbside pickup. Patrons can call the library or access the card catalog online and reserve a book. The books are checked out, bagged, labeled with a portion of the borrower's name and left on a table in front of the entrance for pickup. There is a whiteboard behind the table which lists the procedures and rules. The library website contains current information at bvpl.org. Hoopla is a good way to access many things digitally. With just your library card, you can access music, movies, TV shows, ebooks and graphic novels online for free. Find it on the website under DISCOVER -- DIGITAL SERVICES.

Property Owners Association

Bella Vista Village Architectural Control Committee --

Bella Vista Village Architectural Control Committee board of directors is seeking an individual to fill an unexpired term – Jan. 1, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2022. This is a volunteer position. Monthly meetings are on the third Thursday of every month and last one to two hours.

The purpose and intent of the BVVACC Inc. are to assure compliance with the declaration and protective covenants and the policies and procedures of the BVVACC Inc., as herein stated, particularly with the construction of new residences, remodeling of existing residences, additions to existing residences, commercial buildings, and additions to properties, such as fences, storage sheds, decks, etc., with respect to size, location, color, aesthetics, materials, and other matters as provided within the declaration and protective covenants and the BVVACC Inc. Policies and Procedures Manual (see documents at www.bvacc.com).

To apply, complete the application form and email the completed form to [email protected] or mail/drop off at 620 W. Lancashire Blvd. The application deadline is Oct. 31.

Plans remain on schedule to lower Lake Rayburn by six feet for the winter. This gives the POA opportunity to make repairs to the boat ramp and residents the opportunity to make repairs to docks and seawalls. The process will begin on Nov. 9. The plan is to lower the lake three inches per day and have it down by Dec. 4. The lake will be allowed to refill beginning on March 1.

During the Lakes Committee meeting on Sept. 9, there was a request to provide a list of contractors who do dock work and provide other services during the drawdown. Please be aware that the list provided is not an endorsement.

Surrounding Area

AMP Fest 2020 To Go --

Beer, music and tech enthusiasts can still enjoy AMP Fest Oct. 24-25 with a "To Go" version of the annual fundraiser for 2020.

General admission tickets are available for $40 and include a six-pack holder and beer, sampling cups, sponsor swag and instructions. A limited number of merchandise upgrades are available for just $5 and include a pint glass, guitar pick and AMP Fest T-shirt from 2019. Tickets can be purchased by calling 479-443-5600 or visiting www.amptickets.com.

Participants will pick up packets from 4-6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, in the backstage lot at Walton Arts Center or from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, in the north parking lot at the Walmart AMP. This will be a drive-through pick up of AMP Fest merchandise and instructions on how to access the AMP Fest app and unlock the brewery scavenger hunt clues.

The brewery scavenger hunt starts at noon Saturday, Oct. 24. Participants will get riddles and clues via the AMP Fest app that will lead them to each brewery where they can pick up their beverages for the virtual event. You can choose to opt out of the scavenger hunt when purchasing your tickets and just pick up your full six-pack from noon-2 p.m. Saturday at Bike Rack Brewing in the 8th Street Market.

On Sunday, Oct. 25 from 4-5 p.m., AMP Fest will take place as a virtual event via Zoom, broadcast live from the 80-foot bar in Walmart AMP's Choctaw Plaza. Local master brewers will discuss the beers provided for sampling, how they are made, what they pair with and what makes them unique. There will also be a tech talk by one of the tech sponsors and a live performance by The Juice.

AMP Fest is one of the annual fundraising events organized by Walton Arts Center's Corporate Leadership Council, comprised of local and corporate business leaders who actively support the nonprofit organization's mission-critical programming including education, outreach and accessible programming for Northwest Arkansas.

Participating breweries include Bike Rack Brewing Co., Hawk Moth Brewery & Beer Parlor, Bentonville Brewing, Black Apple Hard Cider and Fossil Cove Brewing Co.

You must be 21 or older in order to participate. Participants must wear masks when picking up their packets and for the scavenger hunt pickups. Participants also must pick up their credentials prior to beginning the scavenger hunt.

The Walmart AMP (Arkansas Music Pavilion), a Walton Arts Center venue since February 2011, is Arkansas' premier outdoor concert venue. The AMP has presented headlining concerts for the past 12 years, including rock, country and pop. In its permanent home in Pinnacle Hills at 5079 W. Northgate Road., Rogers, the Walmart AMP has the largest outdoor stage house in Arkansas.