Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Greg Griffiths and his sister Debbie Pursley, were happy to accept their family Bible that was found by Iva Loper who asked the staff at the Bella Vista Historical Museum to help her find it's rightful owners.

When Iva Loper was cleaning out a book case last winter, she found a Bible that her son had left with her. Her son, now deceased, told her that he found the Bible in one of the abandoned cabins in Old Bella Vista. Inside the Bible were pages of family history and she knew it needed to be returned, but she wasn't sure how to find it's owners since the names didn't seem to have a local connection. So she put the Bible in the book case and forgot about it.

When she found it again, some 30 years later, Bella Vista had it's own History Museum and she went to them for help. The Bible itself wasn't worth any money co-president of the Bella Vista Historical Society said, but the family history it contained would be valuable to the right people.

In April, the Weekly Vista, ran a story about the Bible that included many of the names found in it's pages. Eventually, someone showed the story to Debbie Pursley. Her maiden name, Griffiths, is one of the names on the family tree page in the Bible.

Pursley remembered that years ago, when she was moving her father, she realized the family Bible was missing. She looked for it, but by then her father was showing some signs of dementia and had been known to give away possessions. It's also possible, she said last week, that her father took the Bible with him while exploring the old cabins and left it there.

It took a little while to get Loper and Pursley together, but last week at the Bella Vista Historical Museum, Loper was able to return the Bible she had kept safely for over 30 years.

Both Pursley and her brother Greg's births are listed on the family history page. But there was much more than just a list of names. Someone had clipped newspaper stories about the family and they were neatly folded inside the bible. Included were accounts of a fiftieth anniversary celebration for Pursley's grandparents that took place in Garland, Texas in 1974.

Their great grandmother celebrated her 93rd birthday day in 1966 and died in 1971. There were obituaries for both her and her husband folded inside the Bible.

The Plaster family information goes back to 1856 when Elisha Plaster was born.

Also folded inside the Bible was a 1903 a marriage certificate for Thomas and Hattie Plaster. They were born in 1882 and 1887. Their daughter, Iva Francis Plaster married Wayne Lloyd Griffths in 1924. It was their fifieth annivarsery that was celebrated in 1974.

Pursley was excited to see the Bible again and said the first thing she was going to do was update the family history with information about her children and grandchildren. It might not all fit on the page, she said.

"We have a big family."