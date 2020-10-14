A total of 23 known covid-19 cases were reported in Bella Vista the week ending Oct. 5 by the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement.

The Little Rock-based health policy center has been releasing data for Arkansas cities weekly and this increase brings the city's total cases up to 296 or roughly 1% of the population.

In the same time period, 84 new cases were reported in Bentonville, bringing the city's total to 879, while Rogers saw 128 new cases, raising that city's total to 3,217.

As of Oct. 11, the Arkansas Department of Health reports 6,816 total cases for Benton County, with 6,450 recoveries and 86 deaths.

The department reports a significantly larger caseload in nearby Washington County, with 9,586 total cases, 9,019 recoveries and 110 deaths.

Across the state line, the McDonald County Health Department reports 1,212 total cases as of Oct. 11, three of which were new that day. The department reported 13 covid-19 related deaths, with four people hospitalized while 1,130 patients had been released.

A mask mandate issued by Governor Asa Hutchinson July 20 remains in effect, though Hutchinson has ceased providing daily updates, citing improvements in informational channels available to the public.

The mandate, issued via executive order, requires individuals to wear masks in indoor and outdoor settings where individuals are likely to come within 6 feet of non-household members or potentially face a fine of $100 to $500.