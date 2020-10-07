When John Goodman Jr. ran for the POA board and came up short, he decided there were other ways to make a difference in the community that he has chosen to call home. So he built a website.

"I want to be completely transparent and let (members) see and then choose what they want for the community," he said. "As someone who pays the POA dues, yes, I have an opinion but I'm trying -- very diligently -- to keep that out of anything being published."

The website, "We Are Bella Vista," can be found at www.wearebellavista.com. It's available to anyone who wants to take a look. The home page explains what the website is about.

"Both sides of a story are rarely told. We have always felt, that in order to make an educated decision or have a valid opinion on something, you need the whole story. We want to make sure that, as a property owner, you have all of the information about what is going on in the community."

Goodman's plan is to solicit and then publish information from a variety of sources. He's already posted the city's comprehensive plan, the 2040 Plan, and he found the 2015 Master Trail Plan and posted it as well.

He promises to publish submissions unedited, except for minor grammar corrections.

"I'm a little OCD about that," he said.

So far, articles submitted by members include one about electing board members and filling board vacancies. Another by former board member Steve McKee lists two choices. One is to reduce assessments, close golf courses and open all amenities to the public. The second choice is to maintain assessments, maintaining all the facilities as private.

Goodman promises that he will publish articles submitted from all sides of each issue, but he doesn't allow comments on the site. Comments, he said, tend to quickly deteriorate into name-calling. There's plenty of that on various Facebook pages, he said.

His web page has a companion Facebook page, www.facebook.com/We-are-Bella-Vista-111371450603437, but he uses it mostly to announce when new material is available. When he started the project, he withdrew from all Facebook groups.

At the request of some of his readers, two polls have been available on the page. One, asking members if they want the lake to be private or public, received 568 responses. He heard from the authors that the same survey in written form collected another 130 signatures and was brought to the board during the open forum at the last board meeting. Most of the signers wanted the lakes to be private.

"I like doing it, but I can't be the person who picks up the sword and fights that fight every time. What they do with the results is up to them," he said.

When Goodman was going to college in Missouri, he drove through Bella Vista every weekend and he knew then it was a beautiful place.

"I want to know what brought people here. They came here for a purpose. Whatever that was, it was what brought them to this area. We might have lost sight of that," he said. He wants people to remember and then to share, what it was they loved about Bella Vista.