A covid safe Halloween event took some creative planning for members of the POA Recreation staff. With many traditional Halloween events canceled, the staff decided to step in and offer something for families.

"We're doing it because that's what recreation is about. Its about engaging people in fun ways," Recreation Director Joan Glubczynski said. "We wanted to offer something for our members that was safe for them."

The Not So Haunted Woods Drive-Thru will be held at Blowing Springs Park from 79 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Oct 29 and 30. Members can drive through the back of the park and expect to view a number of fun, creative and scary features, Glubczynski said.

The staff has been planning surprises for everyone, Glubczynski said.

Her staff has been working in teams to build the displays. To keep the event budget friendly, the materials have been upcycled when possible, she said. A few things have been purchased and some of the staff has lent items out of their own personal collections.

"It's been great for the team. They all took the challenge and they are all responsible for a certain part of the Not So Haunted Woods," she said. There's been some friendly competition between staff members to see who can come up with the best displays. They range from creative and funny to scary, she said.

It's not a trick or treating event, Glubczynski said, but it's possible that some of the surprises could be edible.

The event is a drive through, and it should take 10 to 15 minutes to complete the drive although there's no way of knowing if there will be traffic delays. To keep traffic under control, the POA is recommending the following schedule: Thursday, Oct. 29 between 7 and 8 p.m. members with last names starting with A through F can attend; from 8 to 9 p.m. members with last names starting with G though L should attend and the time between 9 and 10 p.m. is for members with last names starting with M-Z. On Friday, Oct. 30, the alphabet is reversed so the early slot, 7 through 8 p.m. is for members with last names starting with M-Z; 8 through 9 p.m. is for members with last names starting with G-L and 9 through 10 p.m. is for members with last names starting with A through F.

There will be no pedestrians or bicyclists allowed in the park during the event.

Glubczynski said it's too soon to know if this will become an annual event.

"We try things and see what the reception is," she said. They also assess the traffic and other factors before adding it to the recurring calendar. The regular fall Recreation event, Flea in the Park, was canceled due to covid-19 restrictions.

While the event is free to Members a donation cauldron will be available for anyone who wants to support the Bella Vista Animal Shelter.