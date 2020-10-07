The Bella Vista Planning Commission examined a large scale development and a driveway waiver for a replacement Fire Station 3 during its Thursday, Oct. 1, work session.

The proposed development, located at the northeast corner of Glasgow Road and Edinburgh Road, includes two driveways, one on each road.

Senior planner Derek Linn explained that a waiver is required for the Edinburgh Road driveway, which is typically required to be 250 feet or more from the intersection because of the road's designation, though the plan calls for a drive roughly 140 feet from the intersection.

The design has been configured to maximize lines of sight, he explained.

Placing that driveway at the required 250 feet would put it nearly to the edge of the property line, he said, and would also place it on steeper terrain and disrupt drainage plans.

"Besides that item, the proposal is meeting the requirements of the code," Linn said.

The planned structure includes three vehicle bays facing the driveway on Glasgow Road.

The planning commission is expected to vote on whether to permit this development and grant the related waiver during its Monday, Oct. 12, regular meeting.