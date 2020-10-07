The Patriot Tour will be stopping off at the Veterans Wall of Honor in Bella Vista Oct. 7. They will set up their display around 1:45 p.m. There will be a program, sponsored by the Veterans Council of Northwest Arkansas, beginning at 3 p.m. to include patriotic music by the Ecumenical Church Orchestra led by Lois Calson which will start 20 minutes prior and again for 10 minutes after the program. Guests include Peter Christie, mayor of Bella Vista, Dave Graybill, founder and leader of the Patriot tour, Lance Nutt, founder of Sheepdog Impact Assistance and others.

Covid-19 precautions will be in place. Chairs and snacks will be provided.

According to the website patriotsgodandcountry.com, this tour will be led by seven fire trucks and support vehicles, symbols of some of our nations bravest men and women. Each vehicle is wrapped in a theme that reminds us of the gifts and freedoms God has bestowed upon our nation. Each vehicle will be driven by a retired firefighter, veteran or police officer who are volunteering their time. The themes include our flag as a symbol of our unity and blessings, our nation's powerful military, our courageous and dependable law-enforcement, the past heroes of our nation and a truck that honors God.