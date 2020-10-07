Background

James "Jim" Wozniak said he moved to Bella Vista in 1977 to be closer to in-laws and other family members who moved nearby after he and his wife did.

Wozniak said that he's since divorced, had two girls and wrapped up a 39-year career in law enforcement with 33 of those years here in Bella Vista, the last 13 as chief before he retired in 2009.

Wozniak said he's got 10 years' experience on city council and eight years on the Benton County Quorum Court, where he chaired the environmental committee.

He's previously volunteered with Mercy and Northwest hospitals driving shuttles and has recently been volunteering with Bella Vista Courtesy Van.

"I've had a career here, raised a family," he said. "No plans on going anywhere 'cause this is a great place to live."

On council

Wozniak said he's running because he enjoys serving on the council.

"I enjoy what I'm doing," he said.

It's very important for the council to use public funds frugally, he said.

Further, the council needs to be sensitive to demands on the public. The council should not ask for additional taxes after voters approved a 1% sales tax to pay off bonds for a new police station, rebuilt Fire Station 3 and a new fire training facility, as well as an increased millage to cover police and firefighter pensions, he said.

"They've been really good about helping us out, but there's only so much you can ask them to do," he said.

It's also important to note that when the POA asks for increased assessments, that's another expense being asked of residents, even if it's not from the city, he said.

On Bella Vista

The city needs to make sure it has the income to support necessary services without taxing the residents more, Wozniak said.

The city suffers from a lack of commercial development, while some -- like Towncenter -- sits largely empty and the city cannot collect any sales tax revenue from businesses that aren't here.

An upcoming ballot issue could renew a road tax, but if it fails the city could lose roughly half of its money for repaving streets, he said.

Fiscal responsibility is going to be essential in the coming years, he added.

But despite these concerns, Bella Vista benefits from an excellent location, he said.

It's a good place to live with access to good school systems and great value for home buyers, he said.

"I think our location, the crime rate... the amenities, it's all attractive," Wozniak said.

The trail systems in Bella Vista could also be a boon and help get the word out about the city, he said.

The city could benefit from additional growth and commercial development over the next several years, he said.

Wozniak said he believes the city may need to step in to help start some development. As-is, the first person at a site will have to set up all the infrastructure, but the city may see benefits in the long term by setting up some of that infrastructure for developers, he explained.

Goals

Wozniak said he intends to keep the city moving forward and fiscally responsible.

"If you go stagnant, you will die," he said.

He hopes something will break to help the city get the tax base it needs, he said.

"We're doing well building-wise but there's only so many dollars in a property tax," he said.

But with solid leadership, Wozniak said he's excited for the city's future.

"I like where we've come from, I like where we're headed and I'd like to watch us continue on that path," he said.