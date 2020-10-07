Sign in
Fairway Notes October 7, 2020 at 5:00 a.m.

GOLF OPERATIONS AND COVID-19 --

Bella Vista golf is following the national guidelines set by the PGA and NGF. For POA information and updates on covid-19, go to BellaVistaPOA.com.

GOLF TOURNAMENTS -- The last tournament of the season supports our veterans. All money raised will be donated to the Arkansas State Veterans Home in Fayetteville.

5th Annual Veterans Day Tournament -- This tournament will take place at the Bella Vista Country Club and Kingswood Golf courses beginning with a shotgun start on both courses at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11. All golfers are welcome. The lone-soldier format will be used on both courses. The entry fee is $60 per player plus applicable green/cart fees. The fee includes flight prizes and emergency ration package. Lunch will be held at Riordan Hall following play.

You may also sponsor a hole for $100. Registration deadline is Monday, Nov. 9, with a $10 late registration fee if applicable.

