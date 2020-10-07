Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Although the Computer Club's classroom is closed due to Covid-19. the club's vice president, Woody Ogden, (left) and president, Joel Ewing, check in regularly to update software on the 20 computers that are usually used for the club's classes. They also work on computers that have been donated to club, sometimes selling restored computers so money can be spent on upgrading the clasrooom equipment.

When the covid-19 restrictions went into place, the members of one Bella Vista Computer Club may have been better prepared to meet online than others. The Bella Vista club has been hosting Zoom meetings since April and offering some of its classes there, as well.

Zoom, club president Joel Ewing said, is not very difficult to use. His members didn't need any extra expertise to participate in the meetings. Not even a login and password are needed if you're invited to join a meeting. Members use a variety of devices to participate. Some use their phones and others use tablets or iPads or their computers.

The monthly meetings always include a speaker on a specific topic, and that didn't change with the online meetings. Last month club members heard about password managers, a topic that often comes up for older users, vice president Woody Ogden said. In October, they will talk about the free software, LibreOffice, which some people use as an alternative to Microsoft Office.

A couple of times a year, a meeting will be planned, with a question and answer format. Sometimes the owner of Bella Vista Computer Services, Justin Sell, will help answer questions.

"You don't always know all the answers," Ewing said. In fact, sometimes it helps to have the questions in advance so the panel can research them.

"People who work in the area have a mindset where they can figure things out logically," he said. Members all have different skills, but if they've been working with computers, they usually have that mindset and that helps them solve the problems that members bring in.

Members also have access to free classes and those have moved to Zoom. The exception is the Excel class that is usually offered regularly, Ewing said. He's one of the instructors and it's easier to teach a class when they are all looking at the same screen, which is possible in the club's classroom but not when everyone is online.

"Some members have talents we haven't utilized yet," he said. He looks forward to developing new classes.

Some members join the club so they have access to the monthly help clinics, Ogden said. He's one of the volunteers who regularly work in the help clinic. Usually, they are held two mornings each month, but because of covid-19, they have been canceled. But Ogden is still willing to help.

He enjoys working on computer problems.

"I don't like to be bored," he explained.

Ewing, who once wrote a program to solve Sudoku puzzles, feels the same way. Sometimes, the problems members bring them can be a puzzle.

After a member contacts the club, remote help begins with a phone call. Some issues can be settled that way and, if they can't, Ogden uses Anydesk so he can access computers remotely. The owner must give permission before he can connect. It's easy to connect through Windows 10 if you know how, he said.

The club has lost a few members this year, Ewing said, but there are still more than 100.

With a membership fee of only $25, Ogden points out that it's a great value.

The club also lost some income when the Bella Vista Recycling Center stopped its community grant program earlier this year. But, so far, the costs of keeping the classroom available have been covered by the club's reserves. Contributions help keep the classroom computers up to date.

Although club members miss the in-person meetings, Ewing said the club would continue with remote meetings until scientists agree that it's safe to meet in person.

For more information or to join the club, visit www.bvcomputerclub.org