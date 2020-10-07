Bella Vista Bluebird Society

The Bella Vista Bluebird Society's statistics for 2020 have been compiled.

The total bluebirds fledged in Bella Vista boxes this year is 1,845. It is down a bit from last year. Two trails were not monitored this year -- Concordia and Oakford neighborhoods -- which combined had a total of over 110 fledglings last year. If they had been in this year's tally, we would have most likely come out about the same as last year.

The number of bluebirds from all sources is up this year because almost 100 residents contacted us with their results. The number of Bella Vista residents' bluebird fledglings almost doubled from last year: 716 reported fledglings in 2020, 413 reported in 2019.

In the 40th year, the society has reached a cumulative total of over 50,000 bluebirds.

The numbers above are shown in the 2020 Overview which can be seen by going to this location -- bvbluebirds.com/Trails & Boxes/BVBBS Statistics.

Christian Women's Connection

Covid-19 has changed everything. Please note the important following changes as the monthly Christian Women's Connection brunch/program restarts.

New location: New Life Christian Church at 103 Riordan Road in Bella Vista.

The new brunch day will be Wednesdays. October brunch will be held at 9 a.m., Oct. 14, limited to the first 50 people -- reservations only, no walk-ins. Seating will accommodate social distancing. Box lunches will be available for $10. Bring your own beverage. The speaker will be Donna Hutchinson and the feature will be a wildlife video. The program is sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries. For breakfast reservations or information, contact Glenda at 479-876-5422 or email [email protected]

BV American Legion Post 341

For those veterans affiliated with any branch of the military interested in becoming members of this post, please call for membership details and information for the Bella Vista American Legion at 605-440-0255 (Brad Kennell).

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus meets from 3:30 to 5 p.m. every Monday, in the fellowship hall (enter at the north door) of the Highland Christian Church, located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., in Bella Vista (note location change). Social distancing and mask-wearing will be observed. No previous experience or tryouts are required to join. Women of all ages and voice ranges are invited to experience barbershop singing. For more information or to schedule the chorus for your entertainment, call Karen Frankenfeld, director, at 479 876 7204.

Bella Vista Area Radio Club

The Bella Vista Area Radio Club is conducting virtual meetings on the first Thursday of each month via YouTube Live. In-person monthly license testing has resumed on the second Saturday of the month. All amateur radio enthusiasts and prospective hams are invited. Details are online at www.BellaVistaRadioClub.org, on the club's Facebook Group, at www.YouTube.com/BellaVistaRadioClub, or by calling Ron Evans at 479-270-5584.

Bella Vista Computer Club

During the month of October, the Bella Vista Computer Club (BVCC) will continue to meet over the internet using Zoom. No in-person meetings or classes.

The next BVCC general meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12 online. The program will be "LibreOffice and Calc," presented by Joel Ewing. The completely free LibreOffice open software office suite is a viable alternative to MS Office for many users. MS Office 2019 is currently described as the last version of MS Office offered for a one-time license fee versus the annual subscription fee license for MS Office/365, with mandatory upgrades. This could attract more users to look at alternatives like LibreOffice. Calc is the spreadsheet component of LibreOffice and an alternative to MS Excel, and as such can be used to organize data into rows and columns, build transaction registers, perform complex calculations, generate graphs, and build a simple database.

Visitors and guests are welcome to obtain the Zoom meeting connection information in advance of the meeting from the membership chairman at [email protected], or by checking the BVCC website the day before the meeting.

Yearly BVCC membership is $25 for the first member in a household and $10 for each additional member in the same household. Join or renew membership online on the BVCC website at https://bvcomputerclub.org. The benefits of club membership include remote help for members with their computerized devices and free classes on a variety of computer topics.

Scheduled online classes may be found on the website. Advance signup is required to attend classes. The website also contains the most current issue of the "Bits & Bytes" newsletter, minutes of the previous month's general meeting, membership forms, detailed directions to meeting rooms and updates to scheduled classes.