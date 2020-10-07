Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Civil War Round Table resumes October 7, 2020 at 5:22 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Photos submitted The Bella Vista Civil War Round Table resumed meeting on Thursday evening, Oct. 1, at the American Legion Hall, with masks and social distancing. The speaker was Russ Pennington about the Battle of Arkansas Post. The meetings are scheduled to continue at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at the American Legion for now, and are open to the public. For information about future speakers, contact Chuck Pribbernow at [email protected]

Photo submitted The Bella Vista Civil War Round Table resumed meeting on Thursday evening, Oct. 1, at the American Legion Hall, with masks and social distancing. The speaker was Russ Pennington, who spoke about the Battle of Arkansas Post. The meetings are scheduled to continue at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at the American Legion for now and are open to the public. For information about future speakers, contact Chuck Pribbernow at [email protected]

Photo submitted The Bella Vista Civil War Round Table resumed meeting on Thursday evening, Oct. 1, at the American Legion Hall, with masks and social distancing. The speaker was Russ Pennington, who spoke about the Battle of Arkansas Post. The meetings are scheduled to continue at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at the American Legion for now and are open to the public. For information about future speakers, contact Chuck Pribbernow at [email protected]

Photo submitted The Bella Vista Civil War Round Table resumed meeting on Thursday evening, Oct. 1, at the American Legion Hall, with masks and social distancing. The speaker was Russ Pennington, who spoke about the Battle of Arkansas Post. The meetings are scheduled to continue at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at the American Legion for now and are open to the public. For information about future speakers, contact Chuck Pribbernow at [email protected]

Staff Report

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT