Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista A robin surveys the area alongside a portion of the Lago Vista trail, seemingly unsure of which way to go.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista A robin surveys the area alongside a portion of the Lago Vista trail, seemingly unsure of which way to go.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista A robin surveys the area alongside a portion of the Lago Vista trail, seemingly unsure of which way to go.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista A robin surveys the area alongside a portion of the Lago Vista trail, seemingly unsure of which way to go.

Keith Bryant

[email protected]