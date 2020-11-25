Photo submitted Events coordinator Bailly Kinser loves the libraries Halloween event, the Spooktacular, and looks forward to when Library can continue their event schedule.

Of all the events that Bella Vista Library's event coordinator has produced, there's no question which is her favorite. "The Spooktacular," Bailley Kinser said.

"Decorating the library and playing dress-up, that's my favorite thing every year," she said. The Spooktacular is the library's Halloween event and usually draws dozens of young goblins and their parents. But like many other events in 2020, it didn't happen this year. But Kinser is happy to have the library open again so she can interact with patrons, staff and volunteers.

She started at the library in 2011 as a high school volunteer. It was the first place her family visited when they moved to Bella Vista. She already knew she wanted to be a librarian. She joined the paid staff six years ago.

There's no college program for library science in Arkansas, so Kinser chose to go to school online. She plans to finish in May. She would have graduated in December, but the pandemic changed her plans.

"It was just too crazy," she explained. She's doesn't miss campus life, especially when she sees some of the text alerts coming from the school in California warning students about crime on campus.

The staff continued working while the library was closed from mid-March until earlier this month, but there weren't very many events to coordinate. The staff set up some online events, she said, but the response wasn't great. Kinser speculated that people were already using Zoom for work and school and just weren't interested in another Zoom event. But the library staff all works together and helps each other out. They were all busy during the shutdown.

The library's Christmas program won't happen this year. "Christmas at Dickens Place" was successful when it premiered in 2017, but in 2018 it was canceled due to weather and it didn't take place in 2019 when the addition to the library was under construction. Bailley thinks that next year there may be a completely new Christmas event.

The library is open for limited hours and some volunteers have not returned, she said. In Bella Vista, volunteers usually man the circulation desk and take on many other jobs. But some are in the high-risk category for covid-19, so they did not return.

"We trying to be as close to normal as we can while being safe," she said.

The Encore Book Store, which is run by the Friends of the Library, has opened in a new, larger space at the front of the library, she said. She's looking forward to seeing what the Friends fundraisers will be like since they have many new members.

"It's fun to see how things change," she said. "They have some great ideas coming out of that group."

When she's not working at the library or on her school work, she's usually home with her family and her cats. She describes herself as a low key person who likes to talk. The library gives her an outlet to talk and the occasional chance to play dress up.

Do you have an interesting neighbor that we should know about? We're looking for Bella Vista residents who have a story to tell. Let us know who you know. Email [email protected]