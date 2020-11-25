Sign in
Golf group donates to BV Animal Shelter Today at 5:21 a.m.
Photo submitted The Women's 5 + 4 Hole Golf group made a donation to the Bella Vista Animal Shelter on Nov. 23. Pictured left to right are Patty Mahoney, treasurer; Carlotta Harned, leader; Dee Dee Matney, shelter director; and Marda Henningsen, co-leader.

Staff Report

