Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Enjoying time fishing by Keith Bryant | Today at 5:22 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Deanne Del Pup, left, sits fishing on Lake Avalon with her friend and neighbor May Brooks. Del Pup said that Brooks taught her to fish. Brooks said she was glad to be out fishing. "This is the kind of life I enjoy," she said.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Deanne Del Pup (left) fishes on Lake Avalon with her friend and neighbor, May Brooks. Del Pup said that Brooks taught her to fish. Brooks said she was glad to be out fishing. "This is the kind of life I enjoy," she said.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Deanne Del Pup (left) fishes on Lake Avalon with her friend and neighbor, May Brooks. Del Pup said that Brooks taught her to fish. Brooks said she was glad to be out fishing. "This is the kind of life I enjoy," she said.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Deanne Del Pup (left) fishes on Lake Avalon with her friend and neighbor, May Brooks. Del Pup said that Brooks taught her to fish. Brooks said she was glad to be out fishing. "This is the kind of life I enjoy," she said.

Keith Bryant

[email protected]

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT