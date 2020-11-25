The Bella Vista City Council will be meeting at 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, for a special meeting to accept CARES (coronavirus aid, relief and economic security) Act funds and, following this, will move into a special work session to discuss the 2021 budget.

Both meetings will be hosted via Zoom and any parties interested in attending may join by a link provided in the meeting agendas, which will be posted on the city website, bellavistaar.gov.

The CARES funds could represent a $1 million windfall for the city, mayor Peter Christie explained during the Nov. 9 work session, with a large portion reimbursing police salaries and the remainder covering some city projects for other departments.

The proposed 2021 budget shown earlier this month projects $16,856,912 in revenues, a 5% increase over projections for 2020.

The proposal also called for a total of $16,092,418 in operating expenditures with $2,541,141 in capital expenditures, for a total spend of $18,633,559, using all projected revenue and $1,776,647 of reserve funds.

After the special work session, the in-progress budget will undergo some review and a final version is expected to be approved during the council's Dec. 14 regular meeting.